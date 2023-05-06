Sudan: We saw horror beyond description, pregnant returnee, others narrate ordeal

Some of the evacuees.

*Say ‘Egyptians treated us like thrash’

*4th batch of evacuees arrive Abuja

By Ezra Ukanwa

It was an emotional moment for Nigerians across the country as evacuees from crisis-ridden Sudan touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja, last week.

Sunday Vanguard had earlier reported that the first batch of about 376 evacuees, conveyed by Air Peace and NAF C130, arrived in the country’s capital at about 11:55 p.m., and 11.54 p.m, on Wednesday, respectively.

The second batch, totalling 130, which had 128 women and two men, was conveyed by a B737-300 aircraft operated by TARCO Airlines from Port Sudan and landed at NAIA at about 3:10 p.m.

The returnees were received by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr. Nasir Gwarzo; Sadiya Faruk; the Director General, National Emergency Management Agency, Ahmed Habib; and Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, among others.

Sunday Vanguard reports that all returnees received N100,000 and Dignity Packs supplied by the Dangote Group while NIDCOM facilitated them with 5000 worth of MTN airtime. Also, the Humanitarian Ministry provided food while the NEMA provided vehicles, accommodation and other logistics support with diplomatic cover from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Our correspondent who was at the airport observed that many of the evacuees were completely exhausted and too traumatized to speak. However, those who summoned the courage to speak said they saw death in its true appearance as the streets of Sudan were heavily piled with bodies, artillery shells and dark stagnant pools of blood.

Meanwhile, the fourth batch of 131 evacuees, 124 adults and seven infants, who departed Port Sudan International Airport, landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 1.45 pm via Tarco Airline B737-300 Aircraft, yesterday.

‘We saw death’

Narrating her ordeal, an expectant mother, Hajara Aminu, said they were stranded for four days before the Federal Government’s intervention.

“I have been hearing of war but in the past weeks, I have seen the real face of death. It was terrible. We were stranded for days and we did not hear from our government for some time and that got us worried because we saw efforts that other countries were making but I am really glad that I am alive even though I thought I was experiencing my last days in Sudan.

“I don’t pray for my enemies to be caught in-between frequent gunshots. The situation in Sudan is not child’s play and I wonder why it got that bad. The killings, shooting and evil going on in that country are beyond what any mind can take”, she stated.

Left to die

Also, a mother of two, who identified herself as Salamatu, said what was going on in Sudan could only be imagined. According to her, she and her children were not able to fend for themselves and could not get food or water for days.

Her words: “All I can say is thank God for my life and my children because we could have died if not for God. We spent days without food and water. These little children suffered. I was more worried about them because the place was not safe. But, in all, I thank the government for helping us out and I also give thanks to God.”

Trekked to safety

Similarly, another returnee who gave her name as Hagar, narrated that she trekked for days to get to safety. “I trekked for days to get safety. There are places you go and that will be your end.

“So, it was just by Allah’s mercy that I was able to find my way and join other Nigerians. All those times I trekked, it was without water or food. This is war, where do you want to see water? It was a business of saving your own life from gunshots and machetes.”

Bodies everywhere

Sharing his experience, a medical student of the International University of Africa, Mutiu Abdulmalik, said: “I didn’t know when the war started because my colleagues and I were sleeping. Our house is not too far from the university and we just started hearing gunshots. It was terrifying.

“We called other students and they were not taking their calls, some had died. We had to leave where we were for safety.

“We trekked for hours and slept outside for days just to get safe. Where do you want to see money to buy food or water? Dead bodies were littered everywhere. Sudan for now is a death trap. We didn’t think we would survive it because we slept in the car.

“All of our lives were in the car. Life there was totally hard and they treated us like we are not human beings at the Aswan border in Egypt where we spent six days.”

Treated like thrash

Part of the sorry tales told to our correspondent by the returnees, was that of ill-treatment meted out to Nigerians who were fleeing for safety.

One of the returnees, Sadiya Gaddafi, said on arrival at the border, Egypt’s officials did not allow Nigerians access and even molested susceptible ladies.

“Leaving Khartoum for Egypt was hell for us. We were totally scared not to lose any life. Moving from Khartoum was rough and when we finally got to Aswan, we were denied access to Egypt. Many of our ladies were being touched anyhow.

“Some would try to grab your neck as if they want to strangle you. I think they were almost rejecting us, telling us to go back to Sudan. It was horrible. I don’t want this for anyone.”

Terrified

Another medical student, Swaleehu Abubakar, added: “My sisters and I were terrified. Our parents were in Nigeria and we were left alone to survive the war. To be honest, the experience there was too much for any mind.

“At some point, we thought staying indoors would save us but as the sound of gunshots and other things began to come closer to us, we had to leave that place. I just pray that Nigeria will do all it takes never to experience war because it is not a good thing.”

Assurances

The DG of NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed, disclosed that about 800 Nigerians were on their way to Egypt from Sudan for onward movement to Nigeria. He said Max Air, with a capacity of 560 passengers and Azman Air with a capacity of 400 passengers were already in Egypt waiting for the evacuees.

Addressing the returnees, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Dr. Nasir Sani Gwarzo, said: “Today, we are celebrating unique moments in the history of this evacuation exercise. We have successfully removed everybody that needs to be removed from Khartoum.

“This is unique because the bulk of our people after facing initial difficulties at the Egyptian border, then moved to the port of Sudan and we are now arranging flights to bring them back home.”

No life lost

On her part, the Humanitarian Minister noted that in line with the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari, no Nigerian who wants to flee the situation in Sudan would be left behind.

She said: “We are happy that they arrived safely and no life was lost. They have gone through a very traumatizing period but thank God that they are back home.

“We are giving them a stipend of N100,000 each to transport themselves back to their families. Hotel accommodation has also been arranged for them until they reunite with their families, while those who need medical attention have also been taken care of”.

CSOs commend FG

A civil society organisation, Coalition of Good and Progressive Governance, CGPG, have commended FG’s swift move to evacuate stranded Nigerians in Sudan.

The Executive Director of CGPG, Samuel Odeh, in a statement, said: “Efforts by the FG, to bring home the good citizens of this country, is indeed commendable.

Furthermore, Chief Executive Officer of United Nigeria, Lateef Abas, said: “Every Nigerian must thank President Buhari and his team for doing a good job. Indeed, they have proven that the life of every Nigerian matters a lot.

“My call to those responsible for the evacuation is that they should ensure that no one is left behind. War is not what anybody should experience.”