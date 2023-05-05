Home » More... » Metro » Sudan War: Second batch of 130 evacuees arrive Nigeria
Metro

May 5, 2023

Sudan War: Second batch of 130 evacuees arrive Nigeria

Sudan

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

The second batch of 130 Nigerians stranded in war-torn Sudan, touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, on Friday, around 3:10 pm.

The returnees were on board the B737-300 aircraft operated by TARCO Airlines from Port Sudan.

The evacuees who were received by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo and the Director General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Ahmed walked into the Pilgrims terminal around 3:39pm.

