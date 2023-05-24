Sudan: Reps urge FG’s directive on integration of returnee students

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

The House of Representatives yesterday at plenary, asked the federal government to prevail on tertiary institutions in the country to absorb returnee students from Sudan to enable them complete their studies.

The call followed the consideration of a motion of urgent national importance moved by Sada Soli.

Presenting the motion, Soli recalled that on April 15, 2023, crisis broke out in Sudan, resulting in the repatriation of students studying in various fields of learning in Sudan.

He said: “No end in sight to the crisis, which leaves the state of confusion on the way forward with their various educational programs.

“The need for swift intervention by the Federal Government through absorbing the students into tertiary institutions in the country in order to enable them continue with their various educational programmes.

“Some tertiary institutions have shown willingness to absorb the affected students, however, the approval of the Federal Government would be required.

“The House is cognizant of the need for the Federal Government to consider the quota systems imposed on certain courses such as law and medicine and waive them for the students concerned in order to enable them continue with their programs pending the resolution of the Sudan crisis.”

Oluga, who noted the relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, said: “Recently, the United Kingdom Migration Policy allowed Nigerians admitted to United Kingdom universities to undergo Master’s Degree programme to relocate/emigrate to allowing the student applicant (primary applicant) to the Kingdom with their family, thereby relocating with his spouse (dependant) and children, whereupon the spouse/dependent is unable to work and earn a living supporting the family and paying tuition of the Nigerian emigrant damily.

“The tuition of an average Master’s Degree programme is about 13,000 Pounds, with an average number of 60,000 Nigerian applicants per year.”

The motion was, however, rejected by majority of the lawmakers who chorused”nay” to the question put the speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.