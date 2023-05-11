Sudan: JAMB pledges to reintegrate evacuated students

By Joseph Erunke

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has said it would provide necessary support to ensure that Nigerian students evacuated from war-torn Sudan were integrated into the nation’s universities.

Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, made this known, yesterday, in Abuja, when the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission,NiDCOM, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, led others to the exam body’s headquarters to discuss modalities for integrating the affected students into tertiary institutions in the country.

Oloyede, who empathised with the students, commended NiDCOM for the effective handling of their evacuation, adding that JAMB would ensure the desired support.

“We will provide the necessary infrastructure, the necessary enablement to make you accommodate or return these candidates (students) to our educational system,” Oloyede said.

He called on the students not to tread the path of those who returned to the country over a year ago as a result of Ukraine’s war and refused to comply with the stipulated procedures that would have ensured they continue their academic programmes seamlessly in Nigerian universities.

On her part, Dabiri-Erewa, said 1,730 Nigerians have been evacuated from Sudan as of Tuesday, adding that majority of them were students eager to continue their education in Nigeria while waiting for the war to be over.

She assured that the necessary procedures would be followed to integrate the affected students into Nigerian schools.