Sudan: FG sends food items to stranded Nigerians

Aid workers fear a displacement crisis akin to the one triggered by the conflict in Darfur in the early 2000s. (AFP/File)

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has dispatched assorted food items to the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan to cater for stranded Nigerians waiting to be evacuated to Nigeria from Sudan.

This is contained in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the agency, Mr Manzo Ezikiel on Thursday in Abuja.

Mustapha Ahmed, the Director-General of the agency, explained that the food items are meant to cater for the Nigerian citizens who are awaiting evacuation.

The items consist of 100 bags of rice, 50 bags of beans, 10 cartons of seasoning, 50 cartons of spaghetti and 5 bags of iodized salt.

He said that the items had since been transported to Port Sudan via a TARCO aircraft which brought 123 stranded Nigerians to Abuja at about 12:25 p.m.

This brings a total number of 2,246 stranded Nigerians evacuated to the country from the war-ravaged country.

According to him the evacuation exercise is still in progress as efforts are being made to engage more Nigerian airlines to strengthen the process of transporting more Nigerians willing to come back home.