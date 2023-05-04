Sudan: Ensure no Nigerian is left behind, Atiku warns FG

Atiku

By Nwafor Sunday

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the past general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has expressed happiness over the return of the first batch of the stranded Nigerians in Sudan.

Reacting to their arrival, the former vice president Atiku warned that no Nigerian should be left behind or discriminated against based on ethnicity or religion.

Recall that the first batch of 376 Nigerians airlifted by NAF C-130 hercules aircraft from Aswan, Egypt have arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja today.

However, Atiku in a statement he personally signed said: “I’m elated at reports of the safe return of the first batch of Nigerians evacuated from Sudan.

“While welcoming home the evacuees, I wish to congratulate again, the management of Air Peace Airline, the Nigerian military, and other MDAs involved in this rescue of our compatriots stranded in Sudan.

“Our appreciation also goes to the Egyptian authorities for granting Nigerians safe passage after the initial setback through their territory.

“Furthermore, I will charge the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all agencies concerned with the evacuation to ensure that no Nigerian is left behind or discriminated against based on ethnicity or religion.

“It is the obligation of every responsible government to come to the aid of its citizens in periods of emergencies such as we are having with Nigerians stranded in the crisis in Sudan.”