Sudan Crisis: Dangote doles out N100,000 each to Nigerian returnees 

The Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) has doled out N100,000 and Dignity Packs to each of the Nigerian returnees from Sudan.

The money and the Dignity Packs were given out to the evacuees upon arrival at the airport in Abuja on Thursday, May 4.

Speaking in Abuja soon after the arrival of the returnees, a representative of the Foundation, Maryam Buhari-Shehu, said the Board of Trustees of the Foundation has resolved to be fully involved in the evacuation and resettling of thousands of Nigerians that were stranded in Sudan.

She said a total of 362 returnees including children were registered by the ADF for the exercise on the first day. Three hundred and fifty received the support.

According to her, the intervention was in collaboration with the Federal Government through its agency, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and Air Peace to provide succour to the returnees.

Mrs. Buhari-Shehu, who was representing the Managing Director of the ADF, Zouera Youssoufou, noted that ADF will continue to support the government in its humanitarian effort.