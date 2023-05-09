Sudan crisis: 129 more Nigerian evacuees arrive Abuja

No fewer than 129 Nigerian returnees from the war-torn Sudan arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, yesterday.

The retunees, fled war-torn Sudan as the Federal Government further strengthened its efforts to repatriate stranded Nigerians in the North-African country.

The returnees arrived, yesterday, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the nation’s capital on board the Tarco Airlines from Port Sudan.

Upon their arrival at 9:15a.m., the returnees were processed by officials with the filling of the returnee registration forms handed to them by government officials.

Comprising 124 adults and five infants, they were received by officials of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Nigeria Immigration Service.

Others include operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, and the military.

NEMA’s Director of Special Duties, Dr. Onimode Bandele, who spoke on the development, said over 1000 Nigerians were still stuck in the war-torn country and plans were underway to evacuate them as soon as possible.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the fourth batch of returnees was successfully airlifted by the Federal Government from the North African country.

It was gathered that returnees left Port Sudan International Airport around 5:25a.m., on Sunday and landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport around 12:40p.m.

In all, over 800 Nigerians fleeing war-torn Sudan arrived in Abuja, yesterday.