Sudan: Azman aircraft leaves for Egypt to bring home 2nd batch of Nigerians  

By Victoria Ojeme

Azman Air has confirmed that its airbus was heading to Egypt to airlift home Nigerians evacuated from war-torn Sudan.

This was posted on Azman Airline’s Facebook page that read: “Having obtained the necessary approval in Egypt, Azman Air Airbus A340-600 with registration 5N-AAM is on its way to Egypt to commence the evacuation of stranded Nigerians amid Sudan crisis.

“This is a call to serve and we are delighted to be of great service to our Country.”

The Nigerian airline in a tweet on Tuesday May 2, stated that it had received the approval of the Federal Government to airlift the stranded Nigerians.

Azman’s airbus of 400 seats capacity was said to have departed Abuja for Aswan at 3.45p.m.

The first batch of evacuees arrived Abuja in an Air Peace and Nigerian Air Force aircraft on Thursday morning.

One of the returnees, who shared his experiences, Mr Ibrahim Musa, a student who lives in the outskirts of the capital Khartoum, said he was devastated when he heard sounds of gunshots and grenades.

“At the time I started hearing the sound of gunshots, the first thing that came to my mind was to escape and I thank God this is where I am,” Musa said.

Another evacuee, Miss Fathai Adams Alliory said neither did the Nigeria mission in Egypt nor the Mission in Sudan take care of them.

“They didn’t give us food, they didn’t give us water, they didn’t give us anything. We had to pay to take our bath, you pay to brush your teeth, you pay to do anything you want to do and things were very expensive there.

“We got to know that one of the reasons that we were delayed for days was that the Nigerian Mission in Egypt was not ready to pay for our visa.

“So the Egyptian government was waiting for us to pay for our visa and we learned that the Federal Government gave them money to make all the necessary arrangements for us to leave the country,” she said.