Sudan: Another batch of 125 Nigerians arrives Abuja

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

ABOUT 125 Nigerians, evacuated from war-ridden Sudan, have successfully touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, in Abuja.

Vanguard reports that the evacuees arrived Saturday at 12.49 pm on a Tarco B737-300 aircraft from Port Sudan. However, the latest arrival brings the total number of evacuated Nigerians from Sudan to 2,371.

They were received by aides of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Faruk, officials of the National Emergency Management Agency and Nigeria in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, and the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons, among others.

Others were the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Nasir Gwarzo; the Director General, of the National Emergency Management Agency, Ahmed Habib; and the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

You would recall that the Federal Government, FG, on May 3, gave assurances that no Nigerian would be left behind. After that promise, about a week, there has been a series of batches of Nigerians fleeing Sudan arriving at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, with NAF C-130H jet; Air Peace; Tarco Airline; Max Air flight.

Meanwhile, some universities have pledged to support Nigerian students evacuated from war-torn Sudan.

This was, however, corroborated in a statement issued by NiDCOM, which disclosed that Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State; Summit University, Offa, Kwara State; and American University, The Gambia have shown interest in the absorption of Nigerian returnee students from Sudan.

On its part, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, assured to provide the needed support to ensure that Nigerian students evacuated from Sudan are integrated into the nation’s universities.

Commending the effort Vice-Chancellor of Igbinedion University, Prof. Lawrence Ikechukwu Ezemonye, Chairman, NiDCOM, said: “We were with JAMB and JAMB has given conditions, processes, and guidelines to follow, which I am sure you are aware of, and the key thing is even if they have come to you and you have admitted them; we will need that letter from JAMB saying JAMB has given them admission letter; so, we avoid situations that after graduation they can’t go for youth service.”