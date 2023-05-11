Sudan: 2,246 Nigerians evacuated in 12 flights — NEMA

… dispatches food items to stranded Nigerians in Port Sudan

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA has disclosed that over 2,246 Nigerians have been evacuated in 12 different flights from the war-torn Sudan.

This was contained in a statement by the Head, Press Unit, NEMA, Manzo Ezekiel, in Abuja on Thrusday, where he stated that the Agency has dispatched assorted food items approved for the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan to cater for the stranded Nigerians that are waiting airlift in Port Sudan back home.

The food items, according to the Director-General, NEMA Mustapha Habib Ahmed is meant to cater for the Nigerian citizens while the evacuation underway is being strengthened.

The items consist of 100 bags of 10kg rice, 50 bags of 10kg beans, 10 cartons of seasoning, 50 cartons of spaghetti and 5 bags of iodized salt.

The statement read in part: “The items were airlifted on Thursday to Port Sudan by Tarco Aviation that brought 123 stranded Nigerians to Abuja. The latest arrival has brought the total number of evacuated stranded Nigerians to 2,246 in 12 different flights.

“It must be emphasized that the evacuation exercise is continuing with efforts being made to engage some Nigerian airlines to strengthen airlift of Nigerian citizens that are willing and have been profiled to be transported back home as a result of the unfortunate conflict in Sudan.”