Success Ajilore, others speak on how to balance business, personal life

By Nwafor Sunday

On April 29th, 2023, Success Ajilore hosted the ACCELERATED PLUS conference, which focused on achieving work-life balance amongst others.

The conference was a resounding success, with a large number of attendees both online and offline.

The event was also marked by the launch of Success’ three new books, which provided practical strategies for achieving success, a healthy balance between work, business and personal life.

The titles are:

1. Anyone Can Rise

2. Striking A Balance: It speaks about merging career, business and family.

3. Do’s & Don’t For SMEs.

The Convener also shared some salient mindsets that anyone who intend to rise should possess.

She noted that: “Success is never about ones resources, rather it’s about ones resourcefulness. Never allow the excuses of ‘not knowing how to’ hinder one from ‘learning how’ and create quality cycle that will equally serve as support system.”

Free professional consultations were also offered to persons who launched the combo packs of 3 books with N100,000 and above.

The ACCELERATED PLUS conference featured a variety of speakers, including; Wisdom Ezekiel Co-Founder Pertinence Group, Oladipupo Clement CEO, Lifepage, Victoria Ibhawa- HR Professional & Founder Inspired for Impact, Olufemi Adekunle – Legal Technocrat & President and Founder of The Adekunle Child Foundation and Dr. Sunday Olorunsheyi Co-Founder Pertinence Group. who shared their knowledge and experience on how to achieve business success, a healthy balance between work and personal life.

Victoria Ibhawa spoke on Standing Out in the Market Place and the need to start out right. She said no matter the age, one may need to get it right by restarting if need be.

Dr. Olorunseyi Sunday spoke on Partnership in Business, pace of change in business, maturity, mentorship, sacrifice and avoidance of greed to make growth of partnership.

Oladipupo Clement spoke on five (5) systems that will help business grow.

He highlighted the systems as Value Creation Systems, Marketing Systems, Sales Systems, Value Delivery Systems and Financial Systems.

Wisdom Ezekiel talked extensively on small beginning.

He noted that no one should be despised on their way to the top and success is a journey.

He stressed that support system should be provided when good and young talents are discovered.

“Life is all about impact and we must create ladders for others to rise,” Mr Ezekiel stated.

The conference was also interactive, with attendees given the opportunity to ask questions and participate in discussions.

One of the key themes of the conference was the importance of self-love. Speakers emphasized the need for individuals to prioritize their own well-being, and to take steps to reduce stress and promote physical and mental health.

Attendees learned practical strategies for business success, managing their time effectively, setting boundaries, and developing habits that promote work-life balance.

Institute Of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) Ikeja District were well represented to support one of their own, in the person of the convener, Success Ajilore.

Corporate sponsors and participants all added colour to the event.

It was a huge success having participants from all over the world attend online aside those physically present.