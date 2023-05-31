Subsidy: Uba Sani, security agencies meet over looming threat of fuel shortage

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani and heads of security agencies in the State have met over the looming threat of fuel shortages due to subsidy removal on premium motor spirit and the prolonged power outage in Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

They met on Wednesday during maiden State Security Council Meeting with heads of the relevant security agencies which comprised of Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Air Force, Department of State Services, Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The meeting, according to Mohammed Lawal Shehu, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor,was convened to get up to date overview of the security situation in the state for the purpose of addressing some perceived security challenges arising from pockets of banditry activities, kidnapping and communal dispute relating to lands and farms in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Uba Sani and the heads of security agencies also discussed the recurring cases of phone snatching along Kawo bridge axis, gang fight (sara suka) and of recent, the looming threat of fuel shortages due to subsidy removal on premium motor spirit and the prolonged power outage in Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

‘The Governor expressed concern and reiterated the fact that safety and security is a major plank of his administration’s 7 Point Agenda. He pledged his commitment to providing logistics support to security agencies in order to enable them carry out their duties effectively.”

“He urged Heads of Security Agencies to facilitate and or organize an all – inclusive Security Summit with a view to promoting community engagement and creation of public enlightenment on public safety and security.”

“The Heads of Security Agencies assured the Governor of their total commitment to the restoration of peace in troubled areas, particularly the 8 frontline Local Government Areas and beyond, while sustaining deployments across the state. They informed the Governor of the robust synergy that exists among the security agencies in the areas of intelligence gathering and operations.”

“The Security Council Meeting resolved as follows: To use the Mandate Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to intensify citizens engagement so as to sensitize the public on the fuel subsidy removal.”

“Government to engage the labour unions like NLC, TUC, PENGASSAN, IPMAN and Tanker Drivers on the fuel subsidy removal.”

“The State Government to mediate and bring about amicable resolution of the lingering power issue between Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and KEDCO to ensure peaceful and conducive learning environment.”

Governor Uba Sani thanked the Heads of Security Agencies for the hitchfree Inauguration Ceremony and State Dinner. He expressed appreciation for the support and cooperation accorded his administration thus far and urged them to intensify efforts towards ensuring lasting peace in the State.