Subsidy: Tinubu not magician, can strategically reposition Nigeria – Fayose

By Nwafor Sunday

Former governor of Ekiti state, Mr Ayodele Fayose, Wednesday advised Nigerians to bear with the new government over the removal of subsidy, noting that the present hardship will ease out with time.

Disclosing this in a statement he made public via his Twitter handle, the PDP chieftain opined that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not a magician but can strategically reposition the country.

However, since Tinubu announced the removal of oil subsidy, most Nigerians have negatively reacted.

Today, many Nigerians were reported to have trekked to their various work places because of the changes in petrol price. Motorists on the other hand groan over the hoarding of petrol and 100% increase in the pump price.

In view of the happenings, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPC, in a statement confirmed the official increase of the pump price.

The Corporation stated: “NNPC Limited wishes to inform our esteemed customers that we have adjusted our pump price of PMS across our retail outlets, in line with the current market realities.

“As we strive to provide you the quality service we are known for, it is pertinent to note that prices will continue to fluctuate to reflect market dynamics. We assure you that NNPC Ltd. is committed to ensuring ceaseless supply of products.

“The Company sincerely regrets any inconvenience this development might have caused. We greatly appreciate your continued patronage, support and understanding through this time of change and growth.”

Reacting to people’s complaint, Fayose said: “On this removal of fuel subsidy, I am convinced that President Tinubu has taken the best and the wisest decision for the collective good of Nigeria and its people. He promised to remove subsidy, he never hide it.

“Most importantly too, the immediate past govt already removed fuel subsidy technically by not making provision for it in the 2023 budget.

“I appeal to Nigerians to bear with the govt for now as the present hardship will ease out with time. Removing the fuel subsidy is the best thing to do and it has to be done once and for all.

“Unfortunately too, the subsidy regime had only been benefiting a few people in the oil industry and Nigeria must break this chains once and for all.

“No doubt, President Tinubu is not a magician who can manufacture money. He can only strategically reposition the country, using his experience and intellect, which he has started.

“Many govts have come and paid lip service to all these issues, it is time to sustain our country by taking decisions that may be seen as harsh, but can return the country back to the path of progress.

“The NLC and all interested parties, especially ordinary Nigerians should realize that the last administration did more damage and the new govt can only be finding ways and means to stabilize the country.

“Sadly, like typical Nigerians who are always desirous of taking advantage of every situation, the fuel marketers are only interested in making money for themselves and methinks the govt should come very hard on them this time. Anyone among them found to be hoarding fuel or selling at exorbitant rate should be dealt with”.