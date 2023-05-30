Subsidy removal: LP likens Tinubu to ancient  Egyptian Pharoah

…says decision’ll double suffering by Nigerians

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party has condemned the decision of President Ahmed Tinubu to remove fuel subsidies using executive fiat.

Acting National Publicity Secretary of the LP, Obiora Ifoh, conveyed the party’s disappointment with the president’s action in a statement he issued in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said we have now “been confronted with the stark reality that less than twenty four hours after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took over the reins of power, Nigerians woke up to see the pump price of petrol shot up to N600 per litre and N750 per litre in the black market.

“This is arising from the immediate removal of subsidy on petrol as announced by the new administration.

“As we speak the queues are back again and Nigerians will, as was the case in the previous administration begin to keep vigils in the filling station to get just a few litres of petrol.

“As expected commercial transporters have hiked their trip fares across the country in response to the developments. While product hawkers are once more the king of the jungle.

“This scenerio easily reminds one of the story of a certain Pharaoh who on assumption of throne empowered his task-masters to tripled the daily tasks of the Jews.

“What a way to announce once emergence as the sheriff in town. President Tinubu’s first executive proclamation was such that it is purposed to inflict pains on Nigerians.

“Labour Party while campaigning in the last election also proposed ending the subsidy regime however, on the condition that necessary policies and actions would have to be in-situ.

“Labour Party also insists that the subsidy removal will be gradual and must be done with stakeholders input having in mind that a number of refineries will be recalibrated to near optimal functionality.

“The removal of subsidy by a presidential fiat as witnessed yesterday was not only shocking but practically took every Nigerian by surprise. Reason we advice Nigerians to brace up for more rude shocks and surprises in the days ahead.”

Ifoh further said, “Labour is therefore condemning the unilateral decision by President Tinubu who without any form of consultation with the stakeholders particularly, the Labour unions removed the subsidy on petroleum and has instantly pushed Nigerians further into hardship.

“Labour Party has observed with pains that some of the petrol stations operators simply shut their filling stations and depot owners also shut their operations.

“They have also argued that no clarification was given on the execution of the policy. We are therefore calling on the government to quickly reevaluate the policy, and come up with a more practical plans to remove the subsidy in such a way as not to jeopardize the peace of the nation.

“We are also calling on the various unions, social activists and Nigerians in general to be be watchful and ensure that democracy is not derailed by whatever means and guise.”