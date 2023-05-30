Subsidy Removal: Heavy sanctions await petrol stations hoarding fuel — Oyebanji warns dealers

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has warned that heavy sanctions await petrol dealers hoarding petroleum products, with a view to creating artificial scarcity and hiking off prices of the products.

This comes as petrol queues reportedly resurface in filling stations following President Bola Tinubu’s removal of fuel subsidy on Monday, May 29.

The Governor urged the marketers to await further directives on the implementation of the planned subsidy removal by the Federal Government and avoid actions that are capable of inflicting hardship on the citizens.

Meanwhile, Governor Oyebanji has invited the leadership of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) to a meeting in his office by 4 pm today.

The Governor urged the citizens of the state to go about their daily activities peacefully and avoid any rancorous situation.