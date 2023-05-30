Subsidy Removal: Commuters stranded, weep as fuel sells for N450 per litre in Ondo

—Long queues characterise filling stations, panic buying

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Long queues have resurfaced at filling stations across Ondo state just as the product was sold for between N300 and N450 per litre.

This was a sequel to the announcement by President Bola Tinubu, that the fuel subsidy has been removed.

Commuters especially students and civil servants were groaning as they were stranded across the state, following a hike in transport fares by over 100 per cent by commercial drivers.

The majority of the filling stations were under lock and key, while the few open ones were swarmed with motorists in search of fuel.

Filling stations dispensing especially the independent markers sold for N400 per litre while the major marketers have since shut their gates to their customers

Commercial drivers who spoke with Vanguard said that the queues were due to the removal of subsidies as announced by President Bola Tinubu.

While some resulted in panic buying, many filling stations hurriedly closed the gates to customers thereby hoarding the product

An attendant who spoke with Vanguard said that ” We were informed not to sell by our manager because of the announcement by President Tinubu because there is a tendency that the price may go up this week.

Another fuel attendant said ” The manager asked us to shut the station not because we don’t have fuel but because the price of fuel may go up this week.

A driver said: “As you can see, there is a long queue and all we heard was that the price may increase because there’s no more subsidy.