Subsidy: Give Tinubu benefit of doubt, Pro-Tinubu group urges Nigerians

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

A group, Tinubu National Think-Tank, TNT, has urged Nigerians to give President Bola Tinubu benefit of the doubt over his decision to remove fuel subsidy.

The group’s National Coordinator, Adewale Adeogun, made the call at the TNT Victory Party and Gala Night in celebration of Tinubu’s inauguration, in Abuja.

Adeogun said subsidy only favoured the elite and that the decision to remove fuel subsidy was a step in the right direction as he said it will favour the downtrodden.

According to him, “During his campaign, Tinubu said he was going to do everything within the ambit of law and for the interest of Nigeria. I believe the removal of the fuel subsidy is in the interest of Nigeria especially the downtrodden, because according to sources, subsidy only favours the elites.

“The beginning might be a little bit tough, but at the end, we will smile because the money accrued from oil will be used for the betterment of Nigerians. Nigerians should expect the best and be patient with him, because this is democracy.”

Adeogun boasted that Tinubu’s administration has the capacity to unite Nigeria, and that no tribe or ethnic group would feel left out. This was as he enjoined Nigerians to keep Tinubu in their prayers.

He said, “Nobody should feel threatened under Tinubu’s administration, he is going to govern a united Nigeria, where no ethnic nationality will feel threatened. We saw what he did in Lagos that no governor has ever done, he brought everybody together from all parts of the country.

“My message to Nigerians, is now that he is our President, we should give him that chance to do what is best for Nigeria. They should equally pray for him, because every Nigerian needs prayer.”

In the same vein, a stakeholder in TNT, Comrade Okedara Kolawole, commended Tinubu and emphasized that the removal of fuel subsidy should not be condemned.

“Removal of subsidy at this early stage should not be condemned. It’s a right step in the right direction” he stated.