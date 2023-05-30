Subsidy removal: Hoarding petrol wicked, inhuman act – Osun govt

File image used to illustrate the story

….Threatens to seal filling station hoarding product

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Government on Tuesday, described hoarding of petrol by marketers as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu as an inhuman and an act of wickedness.

It also threatened to seal any filling station in the state caught hoarding the product with deliberate act to unleash suffering on the masses.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, he said the state government will not tolerate the action of marketers, describing it as unpatriotic.

It reads; “The attention of the Osun State Government has been drawn to the deliberate hoarding of PMS by the fuel dealers within the State as a result of the statement from the Inaugural Speech of the new President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the removal of fuel subsidy, thereby causing unnecessary hardship for the people in the State.

“This deliberate action is not only inhumane but unpatriotic and will not be allowed by the government. To this end, the Special Monitoring Team on fuel scarcity set up by His Excellency, Governor Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke headed by the Chief of Staff, Hon Kazeem Akinleye is still effective and shall not condone any form of economic sabotage.

“As from today, 30th May 2023, the Committee shall begin special monitoring of all the filling stations across the state in collaboration with law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders.

“Any fuel station found guilty of hoarding fuel to create artificial scarcity shall be sealed off and operators prosecuted for crime of economic sabotage”.