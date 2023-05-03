Strike: JUSUN shuts down courts over unmet demands in C’River

Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN

By Ike Uchechukwu

Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN, Cross River State branch, yesterday morning, downed tools and shut down all courts in the state over unmet demands by the state government.

Vanguard learned that several notices had been given before the union embarked on the indefinite strike to drive home their demands.

In a notice pasted at the gate of the state secretariat, Judiciary Headquarters in Calabar, by Chairman of JUSUN, Enya Ertoti, Assistant Secretary, Ashikebesang Eugene, members were directed to remain at home from yesterday until further notice.

Entitled: “Notice to commence strike action” read: “Dear Comrades, despite the union’s perseverance and efforts in ensuring a peaceful labour relations between JUSUN and the state government, our demands have remained unaddressed, hence the union has no alternative other than to embark on strike action with effect from May 2, 2023, until our demands are met as stated below:

“Implementation of the Constitutional Provision Autonomy of the Judiciary; Payment of 66 per cent balance of Consolidated Judiciary Salary Structure, CONJUSS;

“Staff promotions (long overdue); Re-inclusion of our staff excluded from the payroll of Cross River State Government since October 2014 and non-payment of salary till date.

“Others are implementation of promotions benefits across board, creation of conducive working environment by building, re-building, renovating and furnishing of all courts in Cross River State Judiciary;

“Payment of gratuity to our retirees from Cross River State Judiciary; Non-payment of salaries to presidents and members of Customary Courts in Cross River State Judiciary, since their appointment in February 2019 to February 2022, among others.”

They further stated that from the foregoing, it was obvious that they had exhausted their patience as they have waited for years for their demands to be met and cannot wait any longer.

“Comrades, you are hereby directed to stay at home with effect from this day stated above till further notice,” the union stated.