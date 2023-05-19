Storytelling, Sustainability: How fashion label is revolutionizing the Industry

“I believe my work should be a reference point sometime in the future to tell a collective story of our today to other generations yet to come,” says Nwosu Ebenezer Kwerenachi, the visionary fashion designer behind the renowned label Xfitdesigns.

Inspired by his mother’s skills as a tailor, Ebenezer embarked on a journey that has revolutionized the fashion industry by combining the art of storytelling with a commitment to sustainability.

Established in 2014 during his time at Babcock University, Xfitdesigns initially focused on men’s fashion, with a range of bespoke suits, shirts, and native attires. However, Ebenezer’s vision extended far beyond aesthetics, as he aimed to create designs that would narrate compelling stories and resonate with the present generation.

“Our design philosophy has always centred on telling the story of our time and retelling stories which we find inspiring from history through our designs,” Ebenezer explains.

Collaborating with influential figures such as Kamal Ijale, Chuchu Ojekwe, Olumide Oworu, and his partner Victory Ebenezer, Nwosu Ebenezer formed the first Xfitdesigns team, setting the stage for the brand’s remarkable growth. Moving on, he and his recent team have created designs that captured the essence of historical moments, exemplified by their works with musical artists Olamide and Mr Eazi. Nwosu Ebenezer’s pieces for the artists’ music videos, such as Olamide’s “Zazoo” and Mr Eazi’s “Kpalanga,” paid homage to significant eras in history, creating a visually captivating narrative through fashion.

In recent years, Nwosu Ebenezer has set his sights on sustainability, recognizing the importance of ethical practices within the fashion industry. “We intend to continue producing quality works that reflect the reality of youths in our society,” Ebenezer emphasizes. Drawing on his experience as a suit pattern maker during his apprenticeship, Ebenezer has incorporated innovative ideas, materials, and data to ensure Xfitdesigns’ production processes align with sustainable principles. Collaborating with passionate creatives, Ebenezer strives to reduce the brand’s carbon footprint while delivering contemporary fashion that captures the spirit of today’s youth.

Nwosu Ebenezer’s journey as a fashion designer can be traced back to his upbringing in a conservative home. “Daring to start an established fashion brand while in university was drawn from her,” Ebenezer says, acknowledging his mother’s influence. His early forays into design began with creating unique variations of the school uniform during his high school years, which gained popularity among his fellow students. This early success laid the foundation for Ebenezer’s pursuit of a career in fashion.

Looking ahead, Nwosu Ebenezer and his team are currently focused on their highly anticipated fall-winter collection for 2023. With aspirations to expand its market reach, Xfitdesigns aims to foster collaborations with talents from diverse cultures. Central to their goals is the commitment to becoming fully sustainable by sourcing ethical products and adopting environmentally friendly production practices.

Ebenezer’s passion for fashion, coupled with his dedication to storytelling and sustainability, has propelled Xfitdesigns to the forefront of the industry. Through his designs, Nwosu Ebenezer Kwerenachi aspires to leave a lasting legacy, shaping the narrative of today for future generations. As Xfitdesigns continues to captivate fashion enthusiasts worldwide, Nwosu Ebenezer K. remains an inspiring figure, reshaping the landscape of fashion with his visionary approach