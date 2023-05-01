Stop dragging God’s name in mud, Cleric advises colleagues

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Senior pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa, has warned clerics to stop dragging the name of God in the mud.

Giwa, while addressing members of his church on Sunday in Akure, Ondo State, said that contrary to the views of some Christian leaders who take sides, God has no interest in politics of the world.

He said that prior to the just-concluded presidential election, some religious leaders turned their pulpits to campaign platforms to announce their preferred candidates and urged Nigerians to vote for them.

According to the cleric, “the beautiful one is not yet born when it comes to politics.”

” Gone were the days when God would pick leaders for the nations of the world. Nowadays, they force themselves on the people by hook or by crook. Do you think our God supports that process? No

“Let me tell you this; the beautiful one is not yet born. You killed, manipulated your way to power and you said God made you the leader. No sir, impossible!

“God’s Spirit lives in a good environment, not an environment surrounded by the wicked people of the world.

“The current politics is meant for those who don’t fear God. They lie, kill and manipulate results in their favour.

“At the same time, you see these people in churches, mosques praying and giving God the glory.

“Nobody can manipulate God, He is too big to be manipulated. The current political leaders don’t know God, they are far away from Him.

Giwa appealed to clerics to ” Please, stop dragging God’s name into politics because His Spirit dwells in a descent environment.”