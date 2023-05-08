Sterling Bank grows profit by 28.5% to N19.3bn

By Peter Egwuatu

Sterling Bank Plc has recorded a growth of 28.5 percent in it’s profit after tax to N19.3 billion in the year ended December 2022 from N15 billion recorded in 2021.

This was contained in the financial statement released by Nigerian Exchange (NGX) over the weekend.

Sterling Bank’s assets grew by 14.4 percent to end 2022 with N1.858 trillion, from N1.624 trillion in 2021.

Also, its gross earnings for the period jumped by 16.6 percent to N175 billion from N150 billion recorded in 2021. The bank also reported an increase in customers’ deposits to N1.327 trillion in 2022, representing a 9.8 percent increase from the level in 2021. Furthermore, the bank recorded 20.9 per cent increase in net operating income to N108 billion in 2022 from N89 billion in 2021.

Commenting on the performance, Chief Executive of Sterling Bank, Abubakar Suleiman, said “2022 commenced with great expectations for global growth on the back of the recovery achieved in 2021.

However, the outbreak of conflict in Eastern Europe disrupted supply chains, elevated inflation, and undermined growth globally. These developments also impacted the Nigerian economy. Despite the macroeconomic setbacks, our business showed remarkable resilience as we adapted to our environment and continued to deliver value.”