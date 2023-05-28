Suspected ‘Yoruba Nation’ agitators arrested over invasion of radio station in Ibadan

By Adeola Badru

Combined security operatives have apprehended suspected Yoruba nation agitators over the invasion of Amuludun FM, a community-based radio station owned by the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) in Ibadan.

The suspected Yoruba nation agitators, according to an eyewithness account, stormed premises of the radio station in the early hours of Sunday as they were reported to be armed with charms, while a live sponsored programme was ongoing.

The combined security operatives, which include the men of the Operation Burst, Directorate of State Security (DSS), Police and others, swung into action and made some arrests.

A member of staff of the station informed our correspondent that the suspects invaded the station with various forms of charms, saying: “That is what we witnessed this morning. They hijacked the station around 6 am. But they had been at the station before that time”

“They came with various forms of charms. They woke our staff, who were sleeping. Some of our staff have fled.”

“We are yet to see some of our staff. But the security (personnel) are on ground now.”

“Among their claims included “Oodua Nation has come to stay,” “Yoruba no more under Federal Republic of Nigeria” “United Nation will soon declare Oodua Nation.”

Vanguard learnt the alleged Yoruba nation agitators broadcast for about an hour before the arrival of combined teams of the police, operation burst and Nigerian Army.

Meanwhile, the security teams were able to recover the station after five persons were arrested and taken to the Eleyele Police Headquarters for interrogation.

Earlier, the General Manager of the station, Mr. Stephen Agbaje, who confirmed the development to Vanguard in a telephone call, stressed that the situation has been brought under control by the security agencies, adding that some arrests have been made.

“Some group of agitators came around in the night and took over the station, but the situation has been brought under control by the security agents.”

“They were able to recover the station, and some arrests have been made,” he said.

As of the time of filling this report, normalcy has returned to the station with the presence of DSS, Police and other security operatives.