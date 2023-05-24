Stakeholders meet in Edo, task governments on sustainable peace Niger Delta

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – STAKEHOLDERS drawn from the traditional institution, security, civil society groups and others have called for federal, state and local government’s prompt response to information on potential breach to peace, improvement in companies’ corporate social responsibilities and others to ensure peace in the Niger Delta.



This call was made in Benin City at Niger Delta Regional Peace Building Strategy Implementation Town Hall Meeting organized by the Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND).



The participants lamented the dearth of role models in the region as some parents who are the first models for children according to them have been involved in drug abuse, cultism and other vices which their children are copying.



Speaking on behalf of the traditional institution, the Engoie of Igiogue in Ovia North East local government area of Edo State, Festus Osagiede Ayeki said employment of people was one way to ensure peace in the region. He said “For peace to be in the Niger Delta, there should be employment. The government should put all machinery in place to employ our youths and believe in the saying “do to others what you want them to do to you.”



The National Orientation Agency (NOA) whose State Director, Barr Osahon Woghiren was represented by the Deputy Director in the Agency, Vincent Omuedi said NOA was already carrying out peace building advocacy to religious organizations to ensure peace and that its doors remain opened to all for partnership for peace in the state and in the region.



The Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) through its president in the state, Comrade Lazarus Adorolo said peace can only be achieved when there is “equity, fairness and justice” but these he said has been lacking in the activities of agencies of government operating in the Niger Delta.

In his contribution, the Chief Executive Officer of Special Tactical Squad for Oil and Gas Services Limited, Prince Christopher Agaga said there was need for community policing which he said goes beyond arms bearing.



He said “decentralize the approaches that are being carried out by the military, that it is not only using the naked force that we need to go. At least you have the kinetic components and the non kinetic components let the non kinetic components go in first before the kinetic components In crisis management which is mostly in the communities, “engagement, psychological strategies, diplomacy, negotiations, and also using media for conflict resolution, all these should come in first before bringing in force”



In his opening remarks, the Executive Director of PIND, Tunji Idowu who was represented by P4P Network Coordinator of the Foundation Africas Lawal said “Specifically, our peace building program is aimed at achieving the greater goal of regional and lasting peace in the Niger Delta through creating sustainable peace partnerships, encouraging collaboration and synergy amongst stakeholders, and strengthening indigenous structures for peace, while also creating and building interfaces with larger state-level peace efforts.