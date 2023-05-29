SSYP national coordinator hails Tinubu on his inauguration

By Etop Ekanem

National Coordinator of South-South Young Progressives, SSYP, Rioborue Deniran has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his inauguration.

Speaking at the Eagle Square, Abuja, venue of the inauguration ceremony, Deniran, who is also former President, Students Union Government of the defunct Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, described Tinubu as the real hope of democracy in Nigeria.

He appealed to Peter Obi and Alhaji Abubakar Atiku to sheathe their swords and join hands with the president to move the country forward.

He stressed the need for cordial relationship among the student leaders and Federal Government to enhance the stability of education system and curriculum in maintaining international standard, urging Nigerian students worldwide to key into the Renewed Hope Agenda of the president.

Deniran called on the student leadership to work in synergy with the president to identify challenges and develop strategies to provide solutions that will further improve the education system.