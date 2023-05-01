Speakership: Youth group solicits support for Jaji

By Ephraim Oseji

Arewa Youth Initiative for Good Governance (AYIGGI) has called on the All Progressives Congress, (APC) to jettison zoning in picking the leadership of the National Assembly even as it openly endorsed the candidature of Honorable Aminu Sani Jaji for Speaker House of Representatives.

Addressing the press in Abuja, Monday, the National Coordinator, Comrade Ibrahim Mohammed noted that the issue of leadership of the 10th National Assembly shouldn’t be contentious as it is being portrayed by aspirants, noting that there should be a level playing field, considering the fact that even the APC cannot boast of outright majority in the House.

“While we appreciate the competence and eligibility of all those vying for the post of Speakership, we must admit that the best among them should be supported and given the mandate to lead”.

The Arewa Youth Initiative for Good Governance, which is a coalition of twenty (20) Registered Northern Youth Associations, therefore, unanimously resolved to endorse Jaji for the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

According to Mohammed, JajI, who has held various positions including Chairman, House Committee on National Security, Intelligence and Public Safety, has demonstrated capacity and character in the discharge of his parliamentary duties.

His aspiration is not premised on regional, ethnic and religious sentiment, describing Jaji as a Pan Nigerian whose friendship cuts across all the regions of the country.

The youth leader also pointed out that their support for Jaji was hinged on his antecedence and commitment to sustaining democracy and good governance over the years even as he further stressed that Jaji was familiar with leadership as he is a passionate leader who had on several occasions demonstrated his grasp of issues related to national question of Sustainable growth and development.

“We are not unaware that the just concluded general election undoubtedly almost tore the country apart. Religious and ethnic sentiments played dominant roles in the election; the ethnic and religious strife that played up demand urgent attention, which Jaji is well equipped to handle with the collaboration of the executive arm.”

The Group called on all members of the House of House, both old and new, and the APC leadership to throw their weight behind Jaji as he is a man who can lead the house considering his sagacity, charisma, character and eloquence.

The coordinator strongly believes that Jaji was in the race for the Speakership with an overriding interest to run an all-inclusive house where national unity, peace, and development will fake the front stage.

He said Jaji’s vision is to ensure an abiding cooperation among members and chart the course for a mutually respectable relationship with the executive without compromising the independence of the legislative.