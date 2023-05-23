Speakership: Stop intimidating us with govs-Reps-elect tell APC

…we don’t want to wear the uniform of rubber stamp

Reps-elect have raised an alarm that the outgoing speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the All Progressive Congress, APC leadership are allegedly using their various governors to intimidate them to succumb to the imposition of Tajudeen Abass on them.

This is just as the Greater Majority Forum on Monday night insisted that no candidate has been endorsed by the coalition.

Some of the lawmakers-elect who spoke under the condition of anonymity said the APC leadership is using all manners of tactics to ensure that they bow to them via the imposition of an unpopular lawmaker.

One of such lawmakers from the southwest geopolitical zone bared it all saying: ” This imposition won’t work because we have made up our minds not to wear the toga of a rubber stamp like the outgoing ninth Assembly.

” It’s imposition that gave birth to a rubber stamp assembly and we are going to fight to a logical conclusion on the floor of HoR.

“Most of us understand the dynamics of the House and we will slug it out to ensure that the next House is truly independent but will play the role of positively impacting on state affairs that benefits all Nigerians.

Another vibrant lawmaker from the North Central geo-political zone declared that “the lopsidedness in this tenth NASS will witch-hunt our generations yet unborn if this unholy zoning is allowed to fly.

“North Central that has the highest number of lawmakers after North West which is at advantage with an extra state was not even considered in the permutations as if we are not part of Nigeria.

“They’re now using figures and our governors to intimidate us to submission, this is a dangerous trend if it’s not quickly checkmated but we will surprise them.

Also, Member-elect Bashir Gorau speaking in an interview on AIT Kaakai programme on Sunday disclosed a retreat is in the pipeline to address all challenges in Uyo.

He said that the retreat would come out with definitive names for speaker and deputy as against the proposals of the APC.

“10th Assembly is going to receive people from other political parties more than ever before. We are going to consider people who have the capacity to preserve the independence of the parliament. So if we lose in brining people to preserve that independence we would have failed as a parliament,” he said in observing the plans of the opposition against Abbas as speaker.

The former commissioner for youths in Sokoto State asked of the allegation of a $15 million booty shared among members-elect denied the claim saying:

“I don’t think I have heard or seen of anybody offering money but as for me, I have not been approached.”

Also on Monday, the coalition of Members-elect from seven opposition parties of the House of Representatives, known as “Greater Majority”, said it has not endorsed any candidate for the position of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Speaking at the fourth session of the forum in Abuja, the convener, Hon. Frederick Agbedi (PDP Bayelsa State) urged members that there was the need to interact with stakeholders in their various states as well as the parties’ stakeholders to arrive at a decision on the Presiding Officers of the 10th House.

Hon. Agbedi who inaugurated state coordinators from among the members, explained that they are to meet at their various state levels for the purpose of deciding who to support on June 13 at the inauguration of the 10th Assembly.

He further said there would also be zonal coordinators, who will also meet at the zonal levels with the various states in collating what decisions that they are going to finally come out with after due consultations.

He said, “Of course you are aware that in politics, one day, one hour is a long time for a lot of things to happen. And they will keep happening until the 13th of June when we are going to decide who leads us. I want to also say that a number of our colleagues, because they are out of town, sent their apologies. Quite a number called this morning. Some because of flight delays, flight changes and all that. They send their apologies that they are unable to join us, but that they believe in what the Greater Majority is doing and they are part of it.

“I want to also in welcoming you, say that there are misconceptions, there are misgivings and of course for some of us that were given some honour to be part of those who should pilot the affairs of this group, we will be with you all the way to the end to ensure that we achieve what we desire for the Greater Majority, we achieve what we desire for our constituents and we achieve what we desire for Nigerians.