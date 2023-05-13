Speakership: Shettima to meet aspirants for truce

The Vice President-elect, Sen. Kashim Shettima, has promised to meet other aspirants in the race for the 10th House of Representative Speakers in a bid to seek a truce.

Shettima made the promise when the Joint Task 10th Assembly members-elect met with him in his Abuja residence.

This is coming as over 60 members-elect signed for Rep Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu as the consensus candidates for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker ahead of June 5 inauguration.

Shettima said that Rep. Aliyu Betara, one of the leading aspirants, is his brother and they are both from the same state and region, adding that he has the best of relationship with him.

“I met him two night ago and at the end of the day there will be no winner and no vanquished I have also met Rep. Ahmed Wase and we will continue the engagement.

The Vice President-elect said he would ensure members-elect had a rancour-free national assembly election in the choice of who becomes the speaker of the 10th House of Reps.

According to him, Rep. Miriam Onuhoa is my friend and I will reach out to her, my only request to the incoming leadership is to be just and inclusive

Shettima said what the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was trying to ensure was fairness in the distribution of the four positions in the country.

He said that this is why the president-elect, Tinubu, was more inclined towards having the number three citizen from either South South or South East of the country.

He added that the stability of the country was more important than other considerations, saying, “we are talking of stability, inclusivity and togetherness of the country.

He said nation-building remained a work in progress and politics was about perception, adding that his assignment was to reach out to all interests in the race.

“I have started and I will continue in that engagement. I have respect for the House of Reps, they have a long memory. we will embrace them and ensure a harmonious relationship.”

He urged the consensus candidates to ensure fairness in the distribution of committees, urging them to distribute it across political divides.

Also speaking, Abbas, expressed appreciation to the APC, the president-elect and vice president-elect for considering him worthy to be chosen as a consensus candidate

According to him, I assure you we will not disappoint you, we will ensure there is synergy and cooperation between the executive and legislature, so Nigeria can win all the time.

He said there was no time in the history of Nigeria when former lawmakers were elected as President and Vice President like in the case of Tinubu and Shettima, who were both senators at different times.

On his part, Rep. Benjamin Kalu said though the South East did not vote for the APC, but the party still deemed it fit to give the zone the position of Deputy Speaker.

“My southeastern region did not do well in this election, but you and the party are magnanimous enough and you decided to show that cohesion is necessary irrespective of our votes.

He said that the over 40 members-elect from the South East would follow the decision of the APC irrespective of party affiliations.

“We will give the right support when needed, we will do more than you witnessed in the 9th assembly. However, the doctrine of separation of power will not be overlooked.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the over 60 members-elect in attendance cut across party divides as they queue behind the candidacy of Abbas and Kalu.

NAN reports that the aggrieved aspirants have formed a coalition known as G-7 which includes: Ahmed Wase, Aliyu Betara, Yusuf Gagdi, Sada Soli, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, Sani Jaji and Miriam Onuhoa