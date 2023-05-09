Speakership Race: Examining the Betara option before APC

Betara

By Bello Bala Shagari

As the race for the 10th Assembly begins, names are already flying around for the contest of the next Senate President and the Speaker of the House. The ruling party All Progressive Congress APC must produce the next National Assembly leaders to secure smooth relations between the parliament and the executive. However, if care is not taken, the opposition put together has enough numbers to pose a challenge.

The APC has evidently broken the jinx of what has been traditional to Nigerian politics. In every definition, a departure from past methods qualifies to be described as progressive, that is if we choose to look at the recent developments positively. Nothing will be the same anymore, democracy rather than sentiment is now at play. Pretty soon, with more education, competence too will take over democracy. It is a gradual process.

Among the forerunners of the Speakership, one candidate who appears to be making his way single handedly, and mobilizing great support from his colleagues is Hon. Mukhtar Betara, a fourth term member representing Biu/Bayo/Shani and Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno State, Northwestern Nigeria. I never knew about him, until a senior friend of mine and his colleague and friend, Hon. Kabir Tukura told me that they are rooting for him.

I was taken aback by their position

but he gave me assurances they were serious and this sparked my curiosity. “Ok” I exclaimed. I then asked, how could he be from the same zone with the vice president? Because that is the regular political mindset in Nigeria. And he responded “Is Femi not from the same zone with Osinbanjo, after all Bello, those days are gone”. It quickly dawn on me. Honestly, those things don’t seem to matter anymore and in my view, it is a progress in our democracy. If we don’t begin to allow democracy to work without regional, tribal and religion sentiments, we will never see the end to identity politics which has done more harm than good to our people.

But very little is known of Betara by Nigerians, except for those keep up with the National Assembly and obviously, his colleagues, constituents and State indigenes. But it is a household name in the House of Representatives. They call him “the Headboy”. It is not just a nickname, when he was at Government Technical Secondary School Benishek, Borno State in 1983 “his leadership skills saw him becoming head prefect” I was told and that even at the House of Representatives, he is “the head of boys”, popular among them. It however came to me as a shock, that the man who appeared like a 42 year old is actually 57 years of age!

Meanwhile, coincidentally, I was invited to visit Biu in March, by a good friend of mine Mamman Ibrahim Gur during Ramadan. Mamman is fond of inviting his friends over to his hometown whenever he was around. I was happy to accept his invite at the time because I had never been to that area. The first thing I noticed on arrival to Biu is that the town is not your regular Local Government town. It is an old historic city which has a First Class Emir, a seat to some important institutions, and it has produced many important personalities, among who is the immediate past Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Tukur Brutai, which reminds me of the first time I heard the name Betara.

It was before the 2023 general elections. The son of Lt. Gen. Burutai is my very close friend, he bear the same name as the father, “Tukur”, but I’ll henceforth refer to him as Burutai Jr. He is a promising young man and a successful commercial pilot who is very happy with his job. He is a likable guy, very kind and generous. Some of us (his friends) thought he will make a good election material. So as young people, we encouraged him to run for House of Representatives. Our goal is to push younger people into the House of Representatives in order to achieve youth support.

However, we later learned that he has conceded to calls to cancel such plans. I didn’t understand why. I was very upset when I learnt about it, and I did everything to appeal to him to join the race but he refrained until I gave up. Fast forward. When I arrived to Biu, I inquired about why the town resembled a state capital, I thought probably Governor Zulum had a special interest in the town, but I was told it was the handwork of Betara. Betara? What!? I exclaimed! I have never seen any member of the house executing these kinds of projects as though he is a governor, and I said to my friend Mamman, just say that this guy Betara is the informal governor of Biu, and he laughed.

I called my friend Brutai Jr on the phone and said to him “you made a wise decision my friend”. Because honestly, despite all the good qualities he has and the advantages he enjoys, he would have lost to Betara squarely even if Betara ran under an unknown party. Hon. Betara is practically governing his constituency with projects that even the state government envies, at least that is what I was told. Naturally, constituents will always protect anyone like that. My friend Mamman said to me “you haven’t seen anything yet”.

Members of his constituency are full of praises for him, describing him to be generous to fault. I happened to witness such generosity by myself. They say “actions speak louder than words”. Mamman took me round the area where Betara grew up, and the entire neighborhood had new houses. He told me that it was Betara that demolished the old buildings and built new ones for them. It was completely unbelievable that anyone would do that. I left Biu in awe and a Betara fan wishing the same for my hometown. Surprisingly, I still have never even met him. But you have to be nonchalant or an ardent opponent not to admire Betara after visiting Biu.

Coming back to the politics of the House of Representatives. It is evidently safer that the ruling party invests its interest where the job has already been done for them. In a recent interview on Channels TV, a veteran member and a known “kingmaker” in the House of Representatives who belongs to opposition NNPP, Hon. Abdulmuminu Jibrin confessed while responding to the host of politics today, Seun Okinbaloye that if there should be an election in the House of Representatives on that day “Betara has the numbers, Betara has an overwhelming majority”.

I believe the APC should take advantage of this opportunity. The party must learn from its last presidential primaries, where the man with the numbers and majority wasn’t the horse of the party, but yet, won the race, not only that, he also won the grand finale. They also don’t want a National Assembly that is hostile to the President just like in 2015. The ultimate goal should be victory for the party and the administration whichever way, not victory for sentiments. Henry Ford once said, “If I had asked my customers what they wanted, they would have said a faster horse” the same response is expected of anyone in a bet. There’s no other horse faster than the one leading the race already. Any other way will amount to gambling. The Bible says in Proverbs “Wisdom is better than Silver”.

Bello Bala Shagari is a youth leader. He writes from Abuja.