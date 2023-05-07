Speakership: NGO drums support for Rep Abbas Tajuddeen

An NGO, Arewa Youth Trust Foundation (AYTF) has clamoured support for Rep Abbas Tajuddeen as the next Speaker of the 10th National Assembly.

Dr Fahad Ahmed-Chikaji, Team Leader, AYTF, made this known while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

NAN reports that Rep Tajuddeen, who represents Zaria federal constituency on the platform of APC, had been in the house for three consecutive terms from 2011 to date and now re-elected.

Ahmed-Chikaji is also a member of APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and National Coordinator, Global Alliance of Progressive Professionals (GAP).

He said: “This call became imperative in view of the experience of the Right Honourable member.

“The lawmaker went to the house as a learned person with his PhD, which gave him an edge over other contenders.

“It is worthy to note that Dr Abbas Tajuddeen is the highest bill sponsor of the 9th assembly, leading with 78 bills. In the 8th assembly, he came third with 43 bills and 13 motion, so far, 20 of his bills were assented to.

“Dr Abbas Tajuddeen does not only have the requisite experience but also possessed the sterling leadership qualities to lead the house to promise land.”

He enumerated some achievements of the lawmaker in his constituency to include educational development, health, youth and women empowerment.

Others included electricity intervention, skills acquisition training and bringing succour to the less privileged, downtrodden, people living with disabilities as well as orphans among others.

According to the team leader, the 10th assembly needs a trustworthy person with versatile knowledge, charisma, humility and ability to accommodate and tolerate all manners of people like Dr Tajuddeen.

Ahmed-Chikaji commended the national leadership of APC for strategising to take the necessary steps as far as the leadership of both Senate and House of Representatives are concerned.

He noted with satisfaction that the legislator stood out among all other candidates to give the President-elect all the necessary support required to take Nigeria to greater heights of development. (NAN)