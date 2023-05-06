Speakership: New members-elect back Betara

Betara

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

AS struggle for who becomes speaker of the 10th House of Representatives gets tougher, some newly elected members of the lower chamber have drummed support for the lawmaker representing Biu/Bayo/Shani Federal Constituency of Borno state, Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara.

The new members elect under the aegis of New Vision, where drawn from the All Progressives Congress, APC; New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP; Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; Labour Party, LP; and other political parties.

The lawmakers, during a meeting with new members-elect from the South-South late Friday night in Abuja, noted that the Borno-born lawmaker is the most qualified among the contenders for the Speakership position.

The member-elect representing Obudu/Obanliku/Bekwara federal constituency, Cross River, Peter Akpanke, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, said members of the group have been moving across the country to garner support for Betara, who is also the present Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation.

Noting that the lawmakers had met most the contenders for the Speakership position, Akpanke, who is also a member of the opposition PDP, said only Betara showed sincere commitment to work with the executive arm in solving the mirage of challenges bedeviling the country.

He said: “We have had an interface with all the people running for speakership in the 10th assembly. We met with all of them one-on-one but we chose Betara because when we met him, he spoke the minds of the members and how the 10th assembly is going to be independent.

“He also spoke on how projects are going to get to the federal constituency, how budgets are going to be executed and how he will collaborate with the executive to make sure that projects are funded, issue of insecurity and employment are tackled, all for the betterment of Nigerians.

“So the new vision group decided to stand behind him. We’ve been going round the geopolitical zones to interface and lobby members-elect to support this cause. So in the meeting with our colleagues from South-South, all of us resolved that no matter the pressure, we should support Betara based on his antecedents.

“He has been Chairman, Army committee, and we saw how the committee rose from Grade C to get Grade A. He is currently the House Committee Chairman on Appropriation and since then, there has been nothing like budget padding.

Insisting that the lawmakers would vehemently reject imposition, he said the National Assembly is an independent arm and members must be allowed to choose their leaders.

Akpanke added that the zoning arrangements of the ruling APC won’t be binding on the lawmakers.

Speaking also, Hon. Inuwa Garba, a member-elect, Yamaltu/Deba Federal Constituency, Gombe state, said the argument in some quarters that the Northeast cannot produce both the Vice president and Speaker at same time was laughable.

Garba, who belongs to the PDP, said: “That argument is laughable. History is there for us to see. This is not the first time that will be happening. In 1979-1983 the Speaker of the House of Representatives is from Anambra State, and the Vice President also is from Anambra state. We have the same thing now. The Vice President is from the Southwest, likewise the Speaker. So there is a precedent.

“However, we are not even thinking along that line. What we are thinking about is the credibility of the personality of the person that is supposed to be the speaker of the 10th assembly. We want a credible and purposeful leadership that will work together with the executive with a view to make Nigeria better because the country is in trouble.”