Speakership: New Dawn Group meets, backs Abbas, Ben Kalu

Says 10th Assembly won’t be rubber stamp

As the crisis in the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) deepens over the zoning formula adopted for the election next Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, Members-elect, on Tuesday night, endorsed the APC’s choice for the offices of Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively.

The decision of the newly elected members, who cut across different political parties, on the auspices of ‘New Dawn’ was conveyed in a communique after a marathon meeting which lasted for several hours.

The group also called on Nigerians to jettison the perception that the 10th National Assembly has been hijacked by the incoming APC led-executive arm of government, adding that the decision to throw its weight behind the adoption of Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives respectively, was taken in the best interest of the country and Nigerians.

They also noted that they were determined to ensure a robust legislative engagement on the floor of the 10th Assembly, which would promote democratic growth in the country as well as politics of inclusiveness.

In the communique read by the Convener of the group, who is one of the members-elect for Esan West, Esan Central and Igueben Federal Constituency of Edo State, who also doubles as the outgoing Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Marcus Onobun (PDP), the group said the position was taken after wide consultations with stakeholders across board.

The communique reads in part: “We, the members of the New Dawn Caucus of the 10th Assembly, House of Representatives, having reviewed the composition of the 10th Assembly vis a vis the need for an inclusive leadership which wilt give a sense of belonging to all members irrespective of their political parties and length of time in the House hereby resolves as follows:

“We are resolutely committed to ensuring the success of the 10th Assembly and prioritization of national interest above personal and partisan considerations.

“That, we will work assiduously for the passage of laws and motions which will engender good governance, accelerate national development and promote the prosperity of Nigerians.

“That, in view of the foregoing, we have unanimously resolved to unreservedly support the decision of the ruling Party regarding the zoning of offices specific to the 10th House of Representatives.

“That, we are in full support of the decision of the Minority Parties Forum to endorse Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu for Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively of the 10th House of Representatives.

“That, considering their pedigree, experience and nationalistic dispositions, the emergence of the duo will produce a balanced, focused, stable and an inclusive House which will discharge its primary functions with distinction and serve the interests of the generality of Nigerians.

“That, we appeal to all our colleagues In the 10th House of Representatives to file behind Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu on June 13, 2023 In the overall interest of the 10th House of Representatives in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

Addressing press men on the side-line of the event, Deputy Speaker Anambra State House of Assembly and member-elect for Ihiala Federal Constituency, Hon. Paschal Agbodike (APGA) assured Nigerians that the 10th Assembly will not and can’t be pocketed by the executive.

Hon. Paschal who was responding to a question earlier asked by pressmen if the position of members of the major opposition parties who were challenging the legitimacy of the victory of APC at the tribunal would not amount to anti party activities or a confirmation of the victory of the party as declared by INEC, said the support for Abbas was beyond party sentiment.

“We are not giving our support to Tajudeen Abbas because it is coming from the President-elect. No! The party (APC) is the majority in the House. The ruling party has zoned the position and I have seen the personality, as I have said earlier, that Abbas has the capacity and quality to lead the 10th House of Representatives.

“We are not supporting him on the grounds of sentiment. We are going to the floor of the house, I mean the 360 members and when it comes to the issues that concern Nigerians, we are going to throw it up for debate. Nigerians will debate. The job of a presiding officer is to hit the gavel.

“The presiding officer is not the national assembly. We are representing Nigerians not the party (APC). We are not going to run a rubber stamped assembly. The 10th Assembly will not run a rubber stamped assembly. If any other assembly has done that, I don’t know but we are focused on seeing energetic young men coming from different political parties to build a robust house.”