Speakership: Group condemns alleged imposition of Abbas, Kalu

A non-governmental organization, Democrats Alliance for Good Governance (DAGG) on Sunday condemned the report making the rounds concerning the “secret adoption” of one of the aspirants for the position of the speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas from Kaduna State and Hon. Benjamin Kalu from Abia State as the deputy speaker.

The coalition’s national coordinator Dr. Williams Martins stated this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

He said: “We are most jolted and sincerely betrayed especially when we got the hint that the preferred aspirant was taken by hand to be introduced to the president-elect.

“This development for us is not only demeaning, but degrading and absurd for the calibre of Nigerians who were elected by over 50 million electorate during the 25th February and supplementary elections.”

According to the group, “Men of goodwill and conscience as well as elected public office holders cannot afford to fold their hands to allow someone to recklessly feel he can succeed in imposing any candidate on the people’s parliament.

“To allow such means, they (members-elect) are unfit for the task of representation and will definitely fail in holding the executive arm of government to account when the need arises within the span of four years of the 10th assembly.

The coalition’s national coordinator therefore warned against any action that may frustrate a united 10th assembly and the tenets of democracy.