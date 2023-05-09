Speakership: Betara, Gadgi, Jaji, Wase, Doguwa, others meet to review imposition of Abass

Top contenders for the speakership position in the tenth House, Hon Aliyu Betara, Idris Wase, Sani Jaji, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, Yusuf Gadgi and others met in the early hours of Tuesday over plot to adopt Hon Tajudeen Abass from Kaduna State as the anointed candidate of All Progressives Congress APC.

Recall that the APC NWC on Monday evening as Betara was declaring his intention to run for the coveted position announced the anointment of Abass.

Details of the meeting was not disclosed but is not unconnected with the announcement as bitterness pervades many camps gunning for the position.