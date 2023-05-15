Speakership aspirant, Betara hails emergence of Hilda Baci as she breaks world record

Betara

Hon Aliyu Betara one of the top contenders for the speakership position has hailed Hilda Baci for breaking the world record of the longest cooking period.

Taking to his tweeter, Betara said: “The true Nigerian spirit is always seen in our passion, determination and quest to be positively outstanding in our fields of endeavors.

I celebrate Hilda Baci for such courage to pick up the challenge to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

@hildabaci has become a model of courage and is inspiring many around the globe already. Bravo! – MBA

Betara a down to earth politician is the first among his fellow combatants to celebrate Buci for making Nigeria proud.