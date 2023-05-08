Speakers’ conference urges Oborevwori to build on Okowa’s legacies

Oborevwori

The Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria on Monday called on Delta Governor-elect, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oboriwori to see his elevation as a platform to build on the achievements of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the last eight years.



The chairman of the body, and Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Suleiman who was in company with his Katsina state counterpart, Rt. Hon. Tasiu Maigari, made the call while speaking to journalists shortly after a visit on Governor Okowa at the Government House, Asaba.



Hon. Suleiman said the visit was to congratulate one of their own, Hon. Oborevwori on his electoral victory and to thank Governor Okowa for finding him worthy as his successor.



He said “Deltans have made the right choice in the Speaker”, adding that the Conference was glad with the achievements of the Governor-elect since he became Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly in the last six years, affirming that they were convinced that he will do well when he assumes office on May 29th.



The chairman who assured Oborevwori of the support of the Conference also called on Deltans to throw their weight behind him to enable him achieve his M. O. R. E agenda.



The Deputy Speaker, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria, and Governor-elect, Hon. Oborevwori thanked the Conference for the congratulatory visit and pledged not to let down the confidence reposed on him by Deltans.



He said the cardinal goal of his administration was to run an all inclusive government in partnership with all stakeholders.



Hon. Oborevwori said the congratulations coming from all parts of the state and the country at large was a clear indication of the acceptability of the Peoples Democratic Party’s policies and programmes.