Southern, Middle Belt leaders oppose Buhari’s move to borrow fresh $800m

Take position on boiling national issues

. Knock Buhari over failure to end insecurity

By Steve Oko

Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, have opposed the move by President Muhammadu Buhari, to borrow a fresh $800 million dollars from the World Bank.

SMBLF in a communique after their meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, told the President to quickly rescind the loan request that he sent to the Senate.

The six-point communique made available to Vanguard in Umuahia, was jointly signed by the SMBLF Leader, Chief Edwin Clark; Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Leader, Afenifere; Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide; Dr Pogu Bitrus, National President, Middle Belt Forum; and Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, National Chairman, Pan Niger Delta Development Forum (PANDEF).

It read in part:”SMBLF notes with serious concern, the continued snowballing level of indebtedness being incurred by the Federal Government, particularly the recent request for $800 million World Bank loan, and calls on the Federal Government to rescind that request.

SMBLF decried the rising cost of living in the country and the hyperinflation rate “confining a vast majority of ordinary Nigerians to a dire state of survival.”

The leaders implored Government at all levels “to take urgent, practical steps to rejig the economy, check inflation and help improve citizens’ well-being and prospects.”

SMBLF urged the Judiciary “to be aware that all Nigerians are watching with very keen interest the ongoing judicial processes at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal as well as various election tribunals across the country.”

The leaders further cautioned the judicial arm, at all levels, “to be mindful of the fact that the present process is a true test of our effort at building a country based on the rule of law and respect for our constitution.”

” It is the expectation of Nigerians that the outcome of the processes will be a reflection of the provisions of the Constitution of the country, which must be sacrosanct, and the rights of all affected parties upheld based on the provisions of the laws of Nigeria”, they said.

They, however, commended the various parties for subjecting themselves to the expected judicial processes in line with the Constitution and the 2023 Electoral Act.

On the outcome of the 2023 elections, SMBLF commended Nigerian youths for their courage and astuteness in expressing their interest in the future of this country and called on them not to become discouraged by some of the seeming outcomes.

They, therefore, called on the youths “to remain undeterred and emboldened to carry their foresight of building a new Nigeria to fruition, and to note that the STRUGGLE FOR THE NEEDED CHANGE has just begun.”

The leaders lampooned President Buhari for his failure to stop insecurity and senseless bloodbath in various parts of the country, particularly Benue and Southern Kaduna.

They express shock “at the escalation of killings, pogroms, total destruction of entire communities and means of livelihood in several targeted areas in select states since after the 2023 General elections, mainly in Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba, Southern Kaduna, Kebbi, and various states of the South East, where hundreds of armless citizens are being slaughtered daily.”

SMBLF noted with grave concern that “the nation’s security agencies have continued to show unwillingness to decisively deal with the perpetrators of these monstrous acts, or rather, deliberately turned a blind eye to the atrocious occurrences, thereby exposing the country to a seeming state of war. It is shameful that non-state actors are allowed to openly tote dangerous weapons about and rampage the country unhindered.”

The leaders also, in unmistakable terms, condemned what they called “the cavalier and totally nonchalant attitudes of the outgoing governors of some states over the collapse of security in certain parts of their states, which has continued to exacerbate the worrisome situation, and hopes their successors will show greater commitment to the welfare of their citizens who are the victims of this sad situation”.

SMBLF warned that “the continuous abdication of Government’s primary and abiding constitutional responsibility of safeguarding the lives and properties of its citizens is an irresistible signal to Nigerians to exercise their inalienable rights of self-defense, by all means.”

The forum decried the inhuman plight of thousands of indigenous people in the Middle Belt states driven out of their homes and have now become Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) for years as well as several other Internally Displaced Persons in different parts of the country, left to live in conditions that impinge on their human rights as citizens of this country.

They called on the Federal Government to, without any further delay, facilitate the return and reintegration of these Nigerians to their Communities.

According to the communique, the leaders congratulated Chief Iwuanyanwu on his emergence as Ohanaeze PG; as well as Chief Clark on his 96th birthday on Thursday, 25th May 2023.

Some of the delegates to the meeting who were drawn from former Governors, Ministers, Federal and State legislators, Community leaders, top politicians, and professionals from the Southern and Middle Belt regions, were Oba Oladipo Olaitan, Deputy Leader Afenifere; General Lawrence Onoja rtd., former Military Governor of Plateau and Katsina States.

Others were Potter L. Dabup, D.I.G (Rtd.); Chief John Nnia Nwodo, former Minister of Information & former PG Ohanaeze Ndigbo; Ambassador Okey Emuchay, Secretary-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo; and HRM Dr. Eze Ibe Nwosu.

In attendance also were Amb. Eddy Onuoha, Chief Dr. Simon Okeke, former Chairman of Police Service Commission; Amb. Dr. God knows Igali, Professor G. G. Darah, Chief Barr. Sola Ebiseni – Secretary General, Afenifere; and Dr. Akin Fapohunda, Chief Supo Shonibare.

Professor Charles Nwekeaku, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, Dr. Ene Ede, Elder Mac Emakpore, Prince Maikpobi Okareme, Engr. Ben Akaakar, Hon. Jonathan Tsaku, and Dr. Ken Robinson, among others, were also in attendance.