Southern Kaduna: We won’t be distracted in providing security – Army

Brig-Gen Timothy Opurum, Commander of Sector 7, Operation Safe Haven Kafanchan, says the Army will not be distracted in its quest to protect lives and property within its area of operation.

Opurum stated this on Wednesday shortly after leading troops on a show of force across communities in Atyap Chiefdom of Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.



Addressing community leaders in Zango Urban, the commander lamented that in spite of the military’s efforts to maintain peace in troubled Southern Kaduna communities, some elements had continued to accuse it of aligning with the attackers.

He warned that the Army will not hesitate to deal with anyone found to have taken the law into their hands in the name of carrying out revenge attacks in whatever guise.

“The Army is more than prepared to decisively deal with trouble makers from both the Atyap, Hausa and Fulani communities,” he stated

He added that the time for pampering and begging people who were bent on formenting trouble was over.



While warning those planning and carrying out attacks in the area to put an end to it, Opurum assured that they will meet their waterloo if they failed to heed the warning.

Recall that there have been renewed attacks in Southern Kaduna communities, with many lives lost and property worth millions of naira destroyed.