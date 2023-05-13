Southampton relegate from Premier League

Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League has been confirmed after their defeat to Fulham on Saturday.

What looked like it would be the inevitable was finally made official following a dire performance at St Mary’s, leaving their status in the Championship official for next season.

Ruben Selles’ side, who are bottom of the Premier League, find themselves eight points off of Everton in 17th with two games remaining, meaning their 11-year stay in the top division is over.

The Saints had just one shot on target in a game they had to win on Saturday, frustrating fans that were left more disappointed than angered.

The club have a huge rebuild ahead of them as they search for a new permanent manager, with Selles, who is on a deal until the end of the season, likely to be replaced.

The Saints have been through three managers this season, starting with Ralph Hasenhuttl before he was sacked, with Nathan Jones appointed.

Jones was disappointed in the dugout and in the press, and his reign was short as he was too let go by the club.