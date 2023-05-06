South West Pensioners warn against change in May 29 handover date

— Rates Osun, Ekiti ,Ogun state govts poor in gratuities, pension arrears payments

…..Akeredolu to receive National Pensioners’ Award

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Retirees in the Southwest geopolitical zone under the umbrella of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, weekend warned those pushing for the postponement of May 29 handover date to bury such suggestions in order to save the country from an unnecessary constitutional crisis.

The pensioners however charged Tinubu to come up with policies that will improve their living standard, as demonstrated by outgoing President, Muhammadu Buhari in the last 8 years.

Leadership of the NUP in the zone, stated this in Akure, the Ondo state capital, while briefing newsmen on the outcome of their zonal meeting attended by the unions officers from Osun, Lagos, Ogun, Ekiti, Oyo and the host Ondo states.

Speaking on behalf of the retirees, the Zonal Public Relations Officer of the union, Comrade Olusegun Abatan, who is also the Secretary Oyo State NUP, pointed out that nothing must change the handover date as enshrined in the nation’s constitution.

Abatan added that the judiciary must be allowed to properly do justice to the election petitions before them at appointed time.

While commending good welfare packages pensioners enjoyed under President Buhari, the Southwest NUP leadership challenged Asiwaju Tinubu to give top priority to retirees’ welfare.

Abatan said, “Of all presidents produced in Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has been the most pensioners’ friendly in terms of addressing our issues and keeping to the constitutional provision that anytime workers’ salaries are increased, pension is also increased, we thank him for that.

“We are also using this opportunity to appeal to the incoming President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to please take the steps that will make him pensioners’ friendly president also, and improve on what President Buhari has done for us.

“We want him to be good to pensioners as he takes the mantle of leadership of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 29,” he said.

On the handover date debate, the NUP Spokesman, said that “We also want to appeal to those they are going about, threatening that heavens will fall on May 29 if Asiwaju Tinubu is being sworn in as the president of Nigeria, anybody that has any problem about the last election should go to the court.

“NUP, Southwest zone will not favour the disruption of government by any other means apart from a legal judicial processes.

The NUP leaders commended Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, for being the first governor in Nigeria to approve the Consequential Adjustment in pension of retirees, calling on other southwest governors to emulate same.

The Union leadership which rated Osun, Ekiti and Ogun state governments poorly in terms of gratuities and pension arrears payments, urging them to emulate Lagos, Oyo and Ondo state governments in enhancing welfare of the senior citizens.

Abatan appealed to leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in some states to always assist NUP in defending the interest of pensioners.

He added that “The governor has started paying the consequential adjustment and has also improved on what he met on ground, to that extent, the national headquarters of NUP will give Governor Akeredolu an award during the NEC meeting coming soon.