South East Security: Troops raid IPOB hideout, kill terrorist

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of Operation,’Udoka’ fighting to rid the South East of IPOB/ESN militants, have raided the hideout of the proscribed group at Ihiala and captured a cache of arms and ammunition including 49 Pump Action Guns, 3 AK 47 rifles, 4 AK 47 magazines, 6 Dane Guns and 75 rounds of 7.62mm special and 3,371 live cartridges while one militant was arrested.

In a similar vein, troops raided a suspected Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network terrorists camps within Nkanu East Local Government Area and 9th Mile area in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State and made contact with the terrorists.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major Gen Musa Danmadami made this known at a briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

He said, “A fierce fire fight ensued and 1 terrorist was neutralized while 7 others were arrested. Troops destroyed their makeshift camps and recovered 2 CCTV cameras, 8 motorcycles, 2 boafeng radios, 1 military jungle hat, 3 mobile phones, substance suspected to be cannabis sativa,1 knife, 1 hammer and 1 axe.

“Other items include 1 military jungle hat, 2 baofeng radios, 2 CCTV cameras, 3 mobile phones, 8 motorcycles, and substance suspected to be cannabis.

“Troops also neutralized 1 Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network terrorist and arrested 8. All recovered items, rescued abducted civilians and apprehended terrorists’ were handed over to the appropriate authority for further action”.

In the fight against economic sabotage and oil theft, Danmadami disclosed that, troops of Operation Delta Safe in the conduct of Operation Octopus Grip and other operations discovered and destroyed 41 illegal refining sites, 156 cooking ovens, 189 storage tanks, 12 dugout pits and 15 wooden boats.

“Troops also recovered 6 vehicles, 1 tricycle, 1,060,000 litres of crude oil, 13,500 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, and 8,500 litres of Premium Motor Spirit while 18 suspected economics saboteurs were arrested.

While noting that the sum of two hundred and eighty six million two hundred and seventy seven thousand six hundred and fifty naira (N286,277,650.00) only were denied the oil thefts, he said “All recovered items and apprehended suspects have been handed over to appropriate authority for further action.

“Precisely, on 25 April 2023, following a distress call on suspected cultists activities at Iyara road in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, troops mobilized to the location and arrested 5 suspected cultists who were in a fight with members of a vigilante group.

“Troops recovered 2 pistols, 2 knives, 2 machetes and 1 motorcycle. Additionally, troops conducted fighting patrol to Sansan and Monikiri camp on Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State and made contact with pirates who fled on sighting troops.

“Troops destroyed their camp and recovered 6 speed boats with 1 90 HP engine and 5 by 40 HP engines as well as 7 generators, 5 pumping machines and 7 radios.”