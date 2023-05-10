SON unveils technology to check influx of substandard products

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has unveiled a technology solution known as Product Authentication Mark (PAM), aimed at curbing the influx of substandard products into the Nigerian market.

Speaking at a sensitisation meeting with stakeholders in Port Harcourt, the Director-General of SON, Malam Farouk Salim, said the technology is also to ensure that all imported and manufactured products meet requirements of the relevant standards.

He described PAM as a digital technology to complement SON’s conformity assessment and manufacturers’ conformity assessment in furtherance of the fight against substandard and counterfeit products in Nigeria.

The DG noted that inspite of efforts of the organisation, substandard products were still being imported and distributed throughout the country through smuggling and use of SON stickers on non-certified products.

Salim said that PAM which has been launched in Lagos and other parts of the country is a digital technology to complement the SONCAP and MANCAP to further fight against influx of substandard and counterfeit products.

”The authentication of products through PAM would block smuglers from importing or manufacturing substandard products in Nigeria.

”SON will continue to facilitate trade,to ensure that importers and Manufacturers products meet the required standards around the world.

”The PAM will also help consumers detect and reject substandard goods in the market,also increase productivity, employment of labour, wealth creation and improve security of lives and properties,” he said.

Salim urged consumers to check online authenticity of the products they want to buy in the market to ascertain fake, clone and counterfeit products.

He also also advised importers whose products are registered and certified with SONCAP to apply online for issuance of PAM stickers.

Also speaking, Mr Tersoo Orngudwem, the Director Product Certification SON, while presenting the product to stakeholders, said that it was important for manufacturers to enable them sell and identify their products easily in the market.

Orngudwem said that the product would help consumers buy products that will give them value of their money.

According to him,the PAM stickers are for imported products, while local manufactures could also register to get the stickers if they want to authenticate their goods in the market.

Orngudwem advised importers and consumers to go to Apple store, IOS, or Play store to search for PAM by SON, ensuring they see SON logo,Download the application and install on their devices.

He urged stakeholders to order for PAM stickers through SON website htts://pam.songov.ng/login, order for PAM stamps using SONCAP certificate, payment and selection of delivery locations by courier.

Also speaking, Mr Vincent Okwukwu, the Chairman of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) Rivers/Bayelsa, commended SON for the giant stride in blocking influx of substandard products in the country.

Okwukwu urged stakeholders in business to collaborate with MAN to establish their businesses in the state, saying that with the introduction of PAM stickers from SON their businesses would flourish and be safe from counterfeit.