Some people visit my past more than I do – Iheme Nancy

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress, Iheme Nancy doesn’t exactly advertise her private life even though she hardly gets off social media, flaunting her sexy figure. Very few people even know she is married as she revealed to Potpourri a couple of years ago.

That’s why her latest post was something of a knock in the head.

“ Some people visit my past more than I do. I don’t live there anymore baby, I sold the whole building,” she writes.

Of course, not too many actors are enchanted with the workings and going-ons in the movie industry as there are dark sides of it and Iheme Nancy shared her thoughts sometime ago with Potpourri

“Everything in this life has its good and bad sides, so if one is in Nollywood for the passion, he /she would learn to enjoy the good sides and endure the bad sides. What might be a bad side to me might be a good side to another person.We all have our different challenges. This bad side I’m talking about is oftentimes so personal and is not what the world would love to hear,” she said.

Apparently, Iheme may have some past worth visiting for a bit of vacation but as she said, she has moved on.