Solar Energy trailblazer tasks leaders to protect African interest

By Ishola Balogun

The CEO of Salpha Energy, Sandra Chukuwudozie has said it was time for top companies across Africa to be led by Africans, adding that the new paradigm will ensure and protect the interests of Africans.

Reacting to the series of awards she bagged recently, the young female entrepreneur who was also honoured by Business Review Afrika as one of its 50 Trailblazers in Africa, 2022 said the time had come when Africans take the lead in all aspects of the economy and show their presence when vital decisions are being made.

“It is time for top companies across Africa to be led by Africans as this will better ensure that the interest of Africa remains protected when vital decisions are being made,” she said.

The Salpha boss has taken the lead in the clean energy transition efforts in Sub-saharan Africa, particularly in the solar industry providing affordable solar home solutions to the rural communities.

Among other prominent Nigerian and African individuals selected for the honour are Wavel Ramkalawan, the president of the Seychelles, and Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential candidate in the last election.

Sandra has won several other awards including the “100 Most Influential Leaders Award” by Pan African Youths Leadership Foundation (PAYLEF), the Outstanding Woman in Energy Award for the Renewable Energy Sector presented by the Women in Maritime and Energy Awards (WIME) among others