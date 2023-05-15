Sokoto Election Tribunal begins sitting

By Musaw Ubandawaki Sokoto

The National and State House Of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal (Panel 1) has conducted its first inaugural sitting with the introduction of members of the panel by Hon Justice Josephine Efunkumbi Oyefeso a judge of the High Court of Lagos state as the chairman.

The two other members of the Panel according to the Tribunal chairman include Hon. Khadi Abdullahi Saidu Usman of the Sharia Court of Appeal federal capital Territory and Hon. Justice Eze Nonye Eke of the High Court of Justice Imo State.

In her address the Tribunal Chairman said Election Tribunal has played a critical role in the resolution of disputes arising from elections in Nigeria, saying that the judiciary sits as an impartial arbiter over petitions filed before it and determines the disputes based on the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria. and relevant laws without fear or favour.

She further stated that the panel received 7 National Assembly Petitions and 8 state Assembly petitions bringing the total number of petitions before the panel to 15.

“By the provision of section 285 (6) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) the tribunal has 180 days from the date of filing to determine the petitions” “We solicit for support and cooperation of the bar and the litigants so as to expeditiously conclude and determine all the petitions within the time frame”

The Tribunal is said to commence sitting daily at 9 am with one hour recess at lunchtime.” ” We must bear in mind that sittings may extend to Saturdays and Sundays where necessary “

The Tribunal chairman however assured both counsels and litigants of the just, fair and speedy determination of all matters before it.