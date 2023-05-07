Skits maker, Whykayy celebrates birthday with stunning images

By Ayo Onikoyi

Ogunjimi Adeyinka, widely known as Whykayy on social media celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 with a release of several stunning and captivating images across all social platforms.

It was indeed an occasion with much to savour as the all-rounder entertainer served breakfast, lunch and dinner in all one package of artistic imagery to whet the luscious yearnings of our senses.

Whykayy who is also a rapper, singer, actress, producer and more is already answering to the moniker, Nurse Phyna, her character in a soon-to-be- released web series titled “Us-pital”.

According to Whykayy, “Us-pital is a first-of-its-kind situational comedy on an unusual health centre housing a rich collection of hilarious comic acts in humour laden drama on familiar and relatable incidents within the hospital space. The series is centered on the sick everyday issues, nicely woven around comedy to entertain viewers across all ages. From incoherent and incomprehensible conversations to rib-cracking abnormal behaviours and dramatic twists and turns. The story recounts scenarios where communications with an otherwise sane patient metamorphoses into a hilarious disaster.”