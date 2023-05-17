Skipper Harry Maguire told to leave Man United

Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam has urged the club’s current captain Harry Maguire to call it quits at Old Trafford.

Maguire has been in a protracted dip in form since the arrival of coach Erik ten Hag.

The 30-year-old has been struggling to fit into the Dutchman’s style of play culminating into the England international now regularly warming the substitutes’ bench.

To Stam, a three-time Premier League champion, Maguire’s time is up.

“If I was Maguire, looking at him and how it’s working out for him, or how it’s going this season, I would have said [he should leave], and I think that’s best for him as well because he needs to play,” Stam said in an interview presented by Bet365.

“You’re at a certain age that you want to play, you need to play football. It seems like Ten Hag doesn’t always believe in Maguire. I think the best thing to do is to go somewhere where you can play week in, week out.”