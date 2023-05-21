Six clubs battle for three slots in NPFL Super-Six

By John Egbokhan

The abridged edition of the 2022/23 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL)ends today, with six clubs jostling for the three spots yet to be filled in the Super-Six tournament, from where the league winners and the clubs to represent Nigeria in CAF tournaments will be known.

As things stand going into today’s round of final matches, Bendel Insurance, Rivers United, and Lobi Stars have qualified for the Super-Six, while in Grouop A, Enyimba, with 31 points, Remo Stars, 30 points, and Akwa United 29 points are fighting to pick the available two slots in the group.

Over in Group B, just one Super Six slot is left to be picked, with Doma United on 26 points, Abia Warriors, with 24 points and Sunshine Stars also on 24 points enmeshed in last-day scramble to be part of the tournament.

Attention of football fans in the country will be beamed on five match venues, where the greatest spectacle and drama are expected today.

Two-time CAF Champions League winners and record league champions Enyimba need a point in their clash against Shooting Stars in Ibadan to qualify for the Super Six, which has a massive N1.2 billion prize money attached to it.

Akure township stadium is another venue to pay close attention to as Sunshine stars, eye a big victory over relegated Dakkada and possibly pick a Super Six ticket.

One other centre to be on the look out for is Gombe as Akwa United target an away victory, while hoping that Shooting Stars will do them a facour by defeating Enyimba, which will boost Akwa United’s hopes of clinching the Super Six slot.

Gombe United are currently in the seventh position with 19 points, three points below sixth-placed Shooting Stars and hopeless to grab a top 12 ticket because of a minus-nine goal difference.

The last venue of keen interest to league followers is Umuahia, where Abia Warriors host Doma United, who have been been one of the surprise packages in this abridged league. Like Bendel Insurance, who have set the pace for others all season, Doma United will attempt to pick at least a point against the Abia Warriors to cap a remarkable campaign, with a slot to the Super Six.