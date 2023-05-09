Singer, Jsong to release new single ‘Only You’

Nigeria-based singer and record producer, Jacob Emoghene Onovughakpo, aka Jsong, is set to release a new single titled, Only You.

Speaking about the song, Jsong said, “I can assure my fans and other music lovers that they will love the song. I never do things in half measures, and I put in a lot into making this song outstanding. I am sure it will be a hit.”

Expressing gratitude at being part of the song, indomix, he said, “I recently told music lovers that Jsong Is the next to be heard. I can’t wait for the song to be released. I have butterflies in my tummy, and at the same time, I can’t wait to put in the work. I am so excited about this. It is an opportunity I have been waiting for.”